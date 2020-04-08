$1.86 EPS Expected for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.02. DTE Energy reported earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.54.

DTE traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $97.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,181. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.