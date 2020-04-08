10,309 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 150,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 80,375 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,000.

FNDE stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 549,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,185. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

