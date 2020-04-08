$108.27 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $108.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.70 million to $113.20 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $105.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $443.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $428.83 million to $466.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $465.14 million, with estimates ranging from $434.75 million to $500.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

In related news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 1,928,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,439. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

