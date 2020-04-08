$184.79 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $184.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.60 million. Employers reported sales of $197.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $670.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.08 million to $735.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $650.14 million, with estimates ranging from $582.89 million to $717.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Employers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Employers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE:EIG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,584. Employers has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $1,537,414.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Employers by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

