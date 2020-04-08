1irstcoin (FST) Price Down 5.3% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00007763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $19.42 million and $36,424.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00345931 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,855,172 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Token Store and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

