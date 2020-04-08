26,108 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,730,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,086,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after buying an additional 67,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,990,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,441,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,407. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $33.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

