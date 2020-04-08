$3.36 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $3.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.27 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.95 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPRO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 48,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.