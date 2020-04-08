$3.36 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $3.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.27 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.95 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $18.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 336.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPRO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. 48,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $152.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

