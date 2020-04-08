$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.50 billion and the lowest is $4.36 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $5.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $15.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $16.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.87 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecopetrol.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,826,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,223,000 after buying an additional 784,180 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 274,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after buying an additional 243,291 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,218,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,235,000 after buying an additional 163,996 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8938 per share. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

