$4.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) will post sales of $4.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.01 billion. Marriott International reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year sales of $18.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.34 billion to $21.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.90 billion to $22.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura dropped their target price on Marriott International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $958,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International stock traded up $8.71 on Friday, reaching $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,108,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.06. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.