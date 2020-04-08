$6.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to report sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.13 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $26.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.11. 3,518,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,361,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.71. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

