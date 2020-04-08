7,558 Shares in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,558 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,314,457,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $307,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,251 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $11,138,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,500 shares of company stock worth $14,859,100. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,464,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829,376. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

