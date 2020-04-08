$795.88 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) will report sales of $795.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.67 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $760.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $780.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,038. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $35.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 154.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,769,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 745,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,287,000 after purchasing an additional 624,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $20,313,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

