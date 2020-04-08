$88.02 Million in Sales Expected for Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) will announce $88.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.80 million and the lowest is $86.87 million. Eastgroup Properties reported sales of $78.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full-year sales of $362.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.95 million to $380.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $386.43 million, with estimates ranging from $338.76 million to $417.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eastgroup Properties.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,135,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2,904.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 213,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 206,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 66,155 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 88,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 58,304 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.33. The stock had a trading volume of 328,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,869. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.92. Eastgroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.