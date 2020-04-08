9,981 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $2,681,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $2,268,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.63. 2,247,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

