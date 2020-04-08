AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Price Up 15.5%

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)’s share price shot up 15.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.23, 364,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 354,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIR. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of AAR from $54.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get AAR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $553.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.29 million. AAR had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.69%. AAR’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,075.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAR by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 123,457 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in AAR by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile (NYSE:AIR)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.