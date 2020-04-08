Ab International Group (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Shares Up 8.8%

Ab International Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) shares shot up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, 103 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Ab International Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABQQ)

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

