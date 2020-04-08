AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 2.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.39. 11,589,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,675,573. The firm has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

