Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100.88 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.33), 9,859 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.88 ($1.33).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 106.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07.

About Aberforth Split Level Income Trust PLC Preferred Shares (LON:ASIZ)

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

