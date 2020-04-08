Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Investment House LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Investment House LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,994 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 3.8% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $33,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,681 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,763 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.18. 3,999,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,623. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

