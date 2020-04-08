Adviser Investments LLC Acquires 184 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total transaction of $331,806.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.97. 772,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,865. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $451.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $463.00 to $462.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

