Adviser Investments LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 4.3% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $30,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,048,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,424.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,549 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

FHLC traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 237,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,406. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.