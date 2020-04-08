Adviser Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.15.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.08. 6,120,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,879. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

