Adviser Investments LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI stock traded up $9.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,184. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average of $186.87. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

