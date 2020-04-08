Adviser Investments LLC Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 288.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adviser Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded up $7.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.76. 1,097,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,993. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $211.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.