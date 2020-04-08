Adviser Investments LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.81.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.62. 3,625,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200 day moving average of $168.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

