Adviser Investments LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 258.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,871,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,982. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

