Adviser Investments LLC Has $5.79 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $132.61. 5,240,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,500,322. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

