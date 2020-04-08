Adviser Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,222,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,090,518. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.86. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $226.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

