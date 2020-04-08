Adviser Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.68. 26,516,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,584,846. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.04.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

