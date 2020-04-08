Adviser Investments LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $10.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.19. 2,861,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.79.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

