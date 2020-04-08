Adviser Investments LLC Sells 196 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Adviser Investments LLC trimmed its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 668.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $11.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.05. 1,768,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.95. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $383.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total transaction of $2,337,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock worth $37,908,647. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

