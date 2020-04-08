Adviser Investments LLC Sells 2,945 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,678,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,079,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

