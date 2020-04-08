AidCoin Market Capitalization Tops $343,349.13 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 7th. One AidCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bittrex and Upbit. AidCoin has a market cap of $343,349.13 and approximately $13,446.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.68 or 0.02589833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00204401 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037863 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

