Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Air Canada alerts:

ACDVF traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.20. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.