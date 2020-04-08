Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €9.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.22 ($10.72).

AF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Air France KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA:AF traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.32 ($6.19). 3,598,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €6.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.92. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.