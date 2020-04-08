Aladdin (ADN) Price Hits $0.0002

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. Aladdin has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,169.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.02312881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.03513879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00619297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00776283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00075687 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025898 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00509781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin (ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,096,166,484 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com . The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

