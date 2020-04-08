Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 35.9% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,087 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $14.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,011.60. 5,101,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,927.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,848.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,001.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

