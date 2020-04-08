Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.
NASDAQ AMZN traded up $31.40 on Wednesday, reaching $2,043.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,963,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. The company has a market capitalization of $1,014.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,924.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,849.28. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
