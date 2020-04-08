Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $752.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post sales of $752.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $761.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $742.85 million. Amc Networks reported sales of $784.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 88.17% and a net margin of 12.43%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amc Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1,858.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,209. Amc Networks has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.