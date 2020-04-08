American Finance Trust Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

American Finance Trust has a payout ratio of -944.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Finance Trust to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of American Finance Trust stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $540.21 million, a P/E ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.