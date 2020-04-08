American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its stake in American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFIN. TheStreet cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. 649,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,736. The company has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a P/E ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 1.19. American Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0708 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.60%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

