AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.89.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,763 shares of company stock worth $5,260,378 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $134,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 463,487 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 344,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,865,000 after acquiring an additional 342,381 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABC traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

