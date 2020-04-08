Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will report $439.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.80 million and the highest is $450.30 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $446.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.10 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMRX. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,598. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Paul M. Meister bought 353,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chintu Patel bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,370.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 619,339 shares of company stock worth $2,074,576. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 424,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 295,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 787,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,131,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,784,000. 33.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.