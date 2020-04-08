Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.75 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $13.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.48 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.54.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.45. 1,282,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,181. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.05. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

