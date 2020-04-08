Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.80. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

EMN stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. 2,548,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.