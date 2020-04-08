Analysts Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the highest is $1.80. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $7.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

EMN stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.87. 2,548,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

