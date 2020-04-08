Analysts Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post $261.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. WillScot posted sales of $255.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.73. 1,188,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,867. WillScot has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

