Analysts Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) will post $261.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $267.00 million. WillScot posted sales of $255.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.
On average, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WillScot
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
