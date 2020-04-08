Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13. Copa reported earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.21) to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $10.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.10 million. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Copa’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPA. TheStreet lowered shares of Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

NYSE:CPA traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.05. 542,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,873. Copa has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 558.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

