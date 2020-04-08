Analysts Expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.82. Macerich reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Macerich.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

MAC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 11,832,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. The firm has a market cap of $714.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is 84.75%.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 210,365 shares of company stock worth $2,211,330 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Macerich by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.