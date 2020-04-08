Analysts Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce $3.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $6.00 million. SAGE Therapeutics posted sales of $470,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 642.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 million to $44.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.43 million, with estimates ranging from $45.38 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $56.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $58.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $30.01. 1,789,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.74. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

