Analysts Expect SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.49 Million

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce $3.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $6.00 million. SAGE Therapeutics posted sales of $470,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 642.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 million to $44.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $117.43 million, with estimates ranging from $45.38 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SAGE Therapeutics.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.38) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $56.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $58.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $30.01. 1,789,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,187. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.74. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $193.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.