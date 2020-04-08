Analysts Set Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Price Target at $8.38

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

ACOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. 1,001,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,281. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

